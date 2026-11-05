Homa Bay Hospital set for major expansion with new surgical block

The Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital is set for a significant upgrade with the groundbreaking and site handover for a new multi-storey Surgical Block. The project represents a major step by the County Government of Homa Bay to expand specialised healthcare services.

The project, a strategic partnership between the County Government, the National Government, the Ministry of Defence, and the Kenya Defence Forces, signifies another milestone in the transformation of the county’s primary referral facility.

Presiding over the ceremony, Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Roselinda Soipan Tuya, EGH, described the project as a transformative health infrastructure development. She stated its aim is to enhance service delivery, with the new block designed to modern standards, adding 140 beds to the hospital’s capacity.

“I wish to assure the people of Homa Bay that the Ministry of Defence will ensure this project is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards expected of the Kenya Defence Forces,” she affirmed.

On her part, Governor Gladys Wanga, described the investment as a deliberate effort to strengthen the hospital’s capacity, improve patient care, and advance its journey towards Level 6 status.

“This intentional investment will strengthen Homa Bay County’s healthcare system, expand our capacity to deliver specialised services, and ensure patients receive care in facilities that uphold their dignity. This handover ceremony marks the start of our journey to attaining Level 6 status,” Governor Wanga remarked.

The new Surgical Block will complement the ongoing development of a modern Accident and Emergency Wing, ensuring seamless connectivity between emergency response, trauma care, and surgical services for residents of Homa Bay and the wider Lake Region.

From its beginnings as a dispensary in 1969, the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital has evolved into a Level 5 teaching and referral hospital. It continues to grow as a regional hub for high-quality healthcare, evidenced by key advancements such as a CT-Scan, MRI, a fully equipped Renal Unit, an Oncology Unit, a revamped Maternity Wing, a new Funeral Parlour, an Eye Centre, and a Radiology Unit.

Governor Wanga recalled that upon assuming office in 2022, her administration prioritised healthcare, recognising the urgent need to upgrade the hospital’s infrastructure to meet growing demands. Subsequent investments included replacing the old outpatient department with a modern building, improving maternity services, installing a CT Scan machine, completing a modern funeral parlour, and adding five more dialysis machines, alongside advanced laparoscopic, echocardiographic, and endoscopy systems.

These improvements have led to a more than threefold increase in patients seeking outpatient and inpatient services, reflecting growing public confidence but also placing considerable pressure on existing infrastructure.

The proposed Surgical Block is designed to significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity for comprehensive surgical, critical care, maternal, newborn, and inpatient services. It will feature:

Dedicated Surgical Complex: Two general operating theatres and a separate maternity theatre, supported by preparation rooms, sterile stores, an autoclave room, and patient recovery areas.

Two general operating theatres and a separate maternity theatre, supported by preparation rooms, sterile stores, an autoclave room, and patient recovery areas. Critical Care: An Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) for specialised monitoring and postoperative support.

An Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) for specialised monitoring and postoperative support. Maternal and Newborn Healthcare: Dedicated labour and delivery facilities, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), nursery, antenatal services, and a mothers’ hostel.

Dedicated labour and delivery facilities, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), nursery, antenatal services, and a mothers’ hostel. Outpatient Clinics: Specialist consultation clinics for General Surgery, Ophthalmology, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology, along with reception, triage, patient records, pharmacy, and day clinics.

Specialist consultation clinics for General Surgery, Ophthalmology, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology, along with reception, triage, patient records, pharmacy, and day clinics. Inpatient Wards: Dedicated paediatric wards for children and adolescents, general male and female inpatient wards, isolation facilities, and VIP accommodation.

The multi-storey facility will also incorporate patient lifts, ramps, staircases, and emergency exits to enhance operational efficiency and patient access.

With its current bed capacity of 311, the Level 5 facility serves Homa Bay, neighbouring counties, and the wider Lake Region.

The expansion will increase surgical capacity, ease pressure on existing wards, improve patient flow, and create a more appropriate environment for specialised surgical services.

“For our patients, this means better access to surgical care and improved conditions for treatment and recovery. For our healthcare workers, it means a more enabling environment in which they can provide services with greater efficiency and professionalism. And for the people of Homa Bay and the wider Lake Region, it means strengthening our ability to access specialised care closer to home, reducing the burden of travelling long distances in search of treatment,” stated Governor Wanga.

The vision for Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital is to transform it into a centre of excellence in specialised healthcare, medical education, and research. This ambition requires ongoing investment in both infrastructure and healthcare

professionals. The County Government has absorbed six additional Medical Officers and 100 Nursing Officers, while fostering partnerships with universities and research organisations to expand services and build capacity.

Beyond healthcare provision, the project is expected to generate significant economic opportunities. Approximately 300 people will be directly employed during construction, with an additional 1,000 benefiting indirectly through various economic activities.

Local suppliers will also benefit from the sourcing of construction materials, stimulating businesses and strengthening the local economy.

The County is committed to raising the life expectancy of Homa Bay residents to over 70 years, with SHA registration now covering 680,000 residents, representing 56% of the population.

The site handover and groundbreaking mark the beginning of another crucial phase in the hospital’s transformation. This Surgical Block is a major investment in strengthening referral services and positioning Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital as a regional hub for specialised healthcare, aligning with the ambition of attaining Level 6 status.

Governor Wanga expressed appreciation to H.E. President William Samoei Ruto, the Ministry of Defence, and the Kenya Defence Forces for their support, reaffirming the County Government’s commitment to the project’s successful implementation and responsible management for the benefit of all residents.

“May this project be completed successfully and become a lasting symbol of hope, healing, and excellence in healthcare delivery,” she said