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Patrick Obath elected as KARA chairperson

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

Patrick Obath has been elected as the new chairman of the Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) by the its Governing Council.

Obath who succeeds Richard Nyaga is expected to help strengthen KARA’s role as a leading voice for residents and communities across Kenya.

He brings to the position a wealth of experience in community leadership, governance, and advocacy, having served in various community leadership and advocacy roles.

Obath is also expected to provide strategic leadership to the organization, championing key priorities including structured engagement of resident associations in decision making, sustainable urban development and effective public participation.

“Having been actively involved in community leadership as well as private and public sector, I have a strong appreciation of the role that well-organised resident associations can play in shaping sustainable, secure, and well-governed communities. I will work with my colleagues in the Governing Council and members of KARA to enhance the impact of resident associations.” he said.

The new leadership is backed to help advance the association’s mission of empowering residents and promoting responsive urban governance.

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