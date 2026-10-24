I am Ruto’s biggest rival ahead of 2027 elections, Kalonzo declares

The party leader of Wiper Patriotic Front, Kalonzo Musyoka, has declared himself President William Ruto’s primary political challenger in the run-up to the 2027 General Election. The former vice president asserts that his experience, integrity, and capacity to achieve results uniquely qualify him to govern Kenya.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tharaka, Kalonzo claimed that President Ruto himself had acknowledged him as his principal opponent in the presidential contest.

“Rais Ruto ako Ukambani kuanzia leo. Yeye ameanza hata kunisifu. Mwenyewe ametangaza kwamba yule mpinzani wake sugu katika uchaguzi wa urais 2027 ni Kalonzo Musyoka,” he stated.

The Wiper leader referenced a demanding schedule that saw him travel to Machakos, Mombasa, London, Rome, and Bondo within a few days, including a visit to pay respects to the late opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He emphasised that the trips were undertaken without the use of private or presidential jets and without incurring taxpayer expense, presenting these engagements as proof of his efficiency and ability to manage multiple demands.

Kalonzo stated that his decades of experience in public service have given him a profound understanding of the nation’s challenges and the necessary solutions. He argued that Kenya requires experienced leadership capable of translating policy proposals into tangible outcomes, rather than offering unfulfilled promises.

“Forty years of experience is enough to liberate this country because we know exactly what ails this country,” he declared.

The Wiper leader also sought to position himself as a viable alternative to the current administration, contending that his public service record and commitment to integrity align with the leadership qualities Kenyans seek.

He criticised what he termed corruption, the misuse of public resources, and the enrichment of individuals at the expense of ordinary citizens, asserting that the country requires a fundamental shift in governance.

Kalonzo drew a parallel between Kenya’s prolonged governance issues and the biblical account of the Israelites’ 40 years in the wilderness, suggesting that citizens have endured years of poor leadership and deserve a government that prioritises their welfare.

He further accused President Ruto of using development projects and public engagements to attack political opponents rather than addressing the economic and governance concerns facing Kenyans.

Kalonzo reiterated his support for the High Grand Falls project, pledging that, if elected, his administration would prioritise its implementation and ensure prompt compensation for affected communities.

He explained that the project could expand water access, support irrigation, and enhance agricultural productivity through the construction of additional dams and water-retention infrastructure.

According to Kalonzo, the initiative would transform surrounding areas into productive agricultural zones, create opportunities for local communities, and bolster food security.

The Wiper leader reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with other opposition leaders through the Ukombozi Alliance, describing the effort to redirect the country’s political trajectory as a collective undertaking.

He further said political attacks and propaganda would not distract him from his focus on Kenya’s future, the welfare of its citizens, and the need for accountable governance.