Floods Update: Death toll from recent floods hit 110

The nationwide death toll from the ongoing floods has reached 110 fatalities.

The Interior Ministry reports that the crisis has now affected 30 counties, with heavy rains displacing over 34,700 people and leaving three others missing. Nairobi remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for the highest number of deaths at 37 fatalities.

Other regions also continue to record significant casualties, with Eastern region recording 26 deaths, Rift Valley 14, Nyanza 11, Central Region 6, Coast 5 and Western 2.

Authorities warn that the figures may rise as search and rescue operations continue in submerged and hard-to-reach areas.

Disaster response teams, working alongside county governments and humanitarian agencies, have intensified efforts to rescue stranded residents, restore essential services, and prevent further loss of life.

The government continues to urge residents in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground and heed early warning advisories as rainfall is expected to persist in several parts of the country.