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NTSA issues road safety guidelines as rains persist

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has urged motorists, pedestrians and passengers to exercise caution as heavy rains continue to pound various parts of the country.

In a public notice, the Authority warned that ongoing rainfall, coupled with fog in some regions, has reduced visibility and made road surfaces slippery, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

NTSA called on motorists to adopt precautionary measures, including maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, driving at reduced speeds and ensuring headlights are on during rainfall to improve visibility.

Drivers have also been advised to keep windshields clear using wipers and to promptly remove stalled vehicles from the road to prevent obstruction and potential collisions.

The Authority further cautioned against attempting to drive through flooded roads, noting that such actions pose serious risks to both drivers and passengers.

“We appeal to motorists to be extra cautious, and mindful of their safety and that of other road users. We urge pedestrians to use designated crossing points to avoid unnecessary risks,” NTSA said.

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The road safety agency called on all road users to remain alert and cooperate in efforts to reduce accidents during the rainy season.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility,” NTSA said.

The alert comes as the country experiences intensified rainfall that has triggered flooding in some regions.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), at least 88 people have died, while 2,690 families have been displaced due to flooding caused by the heavy rains.

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