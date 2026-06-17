Mombasa Governor vows ocean protection through waste action

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir has reaffirmed the county’s commitment to strengthening solid waste management, improving sewer infrastructure, and advancing environmental sustainability as key pillars in protecting the ocean and coastal ecosystems .

Speaking at the 11th Our Ocean Conference, hosted in Mombasa, the Governor highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize waste management systems, enhance waste collection and recycling, and promote responsible waste disposal. He noted that the county is making significant strides toward investing in an integrated waste management project aimed at reducing environmental pollutio.

The initiative is expected to strengthen environmental protection efforts and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable Mombasa.

Governor Nassir emphasized that effective waste management requires ownership, innovation, and collaboration among government, communities, and the private sector. He underscored the importance of improving sewer management systems to prevent pollution of marine ecosystems and safeguard public health .

“As a coastal city whose economy and identity are closely tied to the ocean, Mombasa continues to champion marine conservation efforts, including reducing marine pollution, protecting coastal habitats, and promoting sustainable environmental practices,” the Governor said

The commitment comes amid growing concern over the city’s sewage management crisis. In previous remarks, Governor Nassir revealed that 95 per cent of Mombasa’s liquid waste goes unaccounted for, with most exhausters dumping effluent directly into the ocean or stormwater drainage pipes

“This is the same ocean I swam in when I was young and would like my grandchildren to swim in and see fish. Wouldn’t you want that too?” Nassir posed during a meeting with built environment stakeholders.

The proliferation of high-rise buildings has worsened the situation, with many developers bypassing biodigester requirements and connecting sewer lines to stormwater drains. The Governor noted that the Kizingo Sewer Treatment plant has been defunct for 33 years, while the Kipevu plant has been non-operational for 13 years—reviving them would cost billions of shilling.

The county has already procured 41 modified garbage-collection tuk-tuks and four garbage compactor trucks worth KSh95 million to bolster collection. The new machinery has significantly improved efficiency, with each compactor capable of handling 10 to 12 tonnes of waste.

The port city generates over 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily, but only 52 per cent is currently collected. To address this, youth-led Community-Based Organisations are being contracted to collect waste within designated zones across the county .

“This is more than a clean-up campaign. It is a jobs and dignity programme,” Nassir said

The Our Ocean Conference also featured a vibrant cultural and water sports exhibition, including traditional dhow races and swimming competitions, aimed at introducing international delegates to the region’s maritime heritage.

“I was delighted to host ministers responsible for the Blue Economy from across the world… celebrating the deep connection between our people, our culture and the ocean that sustains us,” Nassir said .

The governor noted that the county remains committed to implementing long-term solutions that support a cleaner environment, healthier communities, and a sustainable blue economy for future generation.