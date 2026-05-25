Investigations into death of Kenyan in Australia launched

The Government alongside Australian authorities have commenced investigations surrounding the death of a Kenyan in Sidney, Australia, the Kenyan High Commission in Canberra has said.

Confirming the death of Ms. Sheila Chebii Monday morning, the Embassy said they are actively engaged with the relevant Australian authorities with the view of seeking factual information concerning the incident in accordance with Australian laws and procedures.

The High Commission noted that it was aware of concerns raised regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident and urged members of the public to refrain from speculation until investigations into the matter are completed.

“The High Commission urges members of the public to refrain from speculation or dissemination of unverified information while the relevant authorities undertake the necessary investigations and official processes,” the statement read.

The High Commission said that it is committed in protecting the welfare and interests of Kenyan nations in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island countries and will continue to engage through appropriate channels.

The Commission is set to provide further updates on investigations subject to the availability of verified official information.