President William Ruto has assented to six National Assembly Bills introducing changes to public finance oversight, public service pensions, environmental regulation, maternal welfare and the administration of sexual-offence cases.

The East African Development Bank (Amendment) Act, 2026, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, strengthens parliamentary oversight of public funds committed to the regional bank.

It requires payments to the bank to be provided for in an Appropriation Act, approved by the National Assembly and authorised by the Controller of Budget. The Cabinet Secretary is also required to report the payments to Parliament.

The amendments bring the law into line with constitutional public-finance safeguards and a 2025 High Court judgment that declared the previous provisions unconstitutional.

Ichung’wah also sponsored the Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Act, 2025, which restructures the scheme as the Public Service Superannuation Fund.

The changes extend membership to public officers serving on fixed-term contracts, allowing them, upon written request, to have their accrued gratuity remitted to retirement savings accounts rather than receive it as a lump sum at the end of their contracts. Employers who fail to deduct or remit contributions will face penalties.

The Act also allows members to make additional voluntary contributions and provides for a post-retirement medical fund and a mortgage facility.

It further strengthens the Fund’s governance framework through changes to board appointments and tenure, caps fees charged by fund managers and custodians, and allows the Fund to manage up to 15 per cent of its assets directly.

In the environmental sector, the Environmental Professionals Institute of Kenya Act, 2024, sponsored by Ndaragwa MP George Gachagua, establishes a statutory framework for the registration and regulation of environmental professionals.

The Institute will oversee professional practice and development, promote research and facilitate the exchange of knowledge, while working with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and other institutions.

It also provides for different membership categories, professional licensing and disciplinary measures for misconduct. Its operations will be financed through membership and service fees, income from its assets, donations, grants, gifts and loans, without recourse to Exchequer funding.

The Breastfeeding Mothers Act, 2024, sponsored by Nominated MP Sabina Chege, introduces workplace and public-facility requirements aimed at supporting breastfeeding mothers.

Employers will be required to provide clean, private lactation spaces equipped with facilities including a lockable door, wash basin, refrigerator, lighting, chair and storage.

The law also provides for reasonable breaks to allow mothers to breastfeed or express milk, with the timings to be prescribed by the Cabinet Secretary, as well as flexible work arrangements.

Beyond the workplace, the Act requires public and private buildings accessible to the public, with an occupancy capacity of at least 50, to provide baby-changing facilities. It also prohibits discrimination on grounds related to pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding or maternity-related conditions.

The two amendments to the Sexual Offences Act address public awareness, the protection of victims and the handling of sexual-offence cases.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2023, sponsored by Kisii County MP Doris Donya Aburi, requires nationwide public-awareness campaigns on sexual offences and their effects.

It also places an obligation on the Cabinet Secretary responsible for education to establish programmes safeguarding the education rights of victims, including those affected by teenage pregnancies. Psychological support and counselling are among the measures provided to help them continue with their education.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2025, sponsored by Garissa County MP Udgoon Siyad Kuno, addresses the use of informal settlements to resolve sexual-offence cases outside the courts.

It bars courts from discontinuing proceedings solely on the basis of an out-of-court settlement and criminalises coercing or inducing victims to withdraw complaints through purported settlements.

The law also seeks to expedite the determination of cases by requiring trials to proceed from day to day and conclude within six months of plea-taking. Adjournments are permitted only in exceptional and unforeseen circumstances, with reasons recorded.

The National Assembly passed the East African Development Bank, Public Service Superannuation Scheme, Environmental Professionals Institute and Breastfeeding Mothers Bills, with amendments, on October 14, 2026. The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bills were passed on October 21 and November 4, respectively.