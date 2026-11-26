The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has urged the media to intensify scrutiny of individuals seeking public office ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying integrity must take centre stage in determining the country’s next crop of leaders.

EACC Chairperson David Oginde challenged editors and journalists to shift focus beyond political personalities, alliances and campaign promises to interrogate the character, academic qualifications, professional credentials and track records of aspirants.

Speaking during the opening of the 9th Annual Editors Convention in Mombasa, Oginde said the Commission would establish a mechanism to share relevant information with the media to support public scrutiny of the integrity and suitability of individuals seeking elective and appointive positions during the 2027 electoral period.

“As a Commission, we are not here to ask the media to take ‘our’ side or give us favourable coverage. Instead, we seek an honest partnership in which we can question one another, share information, challenge conduct that falls short of the law and help the public make informed choices”, Bishop Oginde said.

“We need an independent media that is willing to ask difficult questions, including of institutions such as EACC”, he added.

EACC further identified six key areas where the media should focus its coverage to strengthen the fight against corruption and promote ethical leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The areas of concern include the use of forged academic and professional certificates by candidates, electoral malpractices such as voter bribery, misuse of public resources for political campaigns, political violence and goonism, as well as sustained scrutiny of corruption cases and the broader pursuit of accountability.

EACC further acknowledged media investigative role with a call to interrogate candidates with integrity issues particularly those presenting forged certificates to meet electoral requirements, saying such conduct raises serious questions about their honesty and suitability for leadership.

“In the run-up to the 2027 General Election, these standards should be part of the national conversation. Kenyans should have the opportunity to consider not only what candidates promise, but also their record, credentials and conduct in public life”

Electoral malpractices

Oginde further challenged the media to expose electoral malpractice, including voter bribery and the misuse of public resources to advance political interests. He warned against the use of government vehicles, public funds and public employees for political campaigns, stressing that public resources belong to Kenyans and should not be used to advance individual ambitions.

The EACC Chairperson said politicians sponsoring goons and exploiting young people should be probed and exposed.

“Hold those who sponsor intimidation and violence to account, while using your platforms to promote peaceful and meaningful participation by our youth. I also urge law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and take appropriate action against those found culpable,” he appealed.

Additionally, journalists were challenged to follow the money, investigate unexplained wealth and sustain coverage of corruption cases beyond initial headlines, while holding public officers accountable for their actions.

Oginde emphasised the need for responsible reporting, urging editors to distinguish between allegations, ongoing investigations and proven wrongdoing, and ensure that public interest, facts and evidence guide coverage.