President Ruto has assented to six National Assembly Bills introducing changes to laws governing breastfeeding rights, sexual offences, public service pensions, environmental professionalism and regional development financing.

The bills include, the bills include, East African Development Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Environmental Professionals Institute of Kenya Bill, 2024, Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024, Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Speaking during the signing in event, Ruto noted that the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024, promotes child nutrition and maternal health, removes workplace barriers for mothers and enhances workforce stability and productivity calling on employers to provide clean private and appropriately equipped lactation spaces, reasonable breastfeeding breaks.

“It requires employers to provide clean, private and appropriately equipped lactation spaces, reasonable breastfeeding breaks and flexible working arrangements. It also protects women against maternity-related discrimination,” noted Ruto.

He directed State House to take the lead in implementing the breastfeeding law by providing safe, private and comfortable spaces where mothers can breastfeed their babies.

Similarly, he said that the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims at strengthening the prevention and reporting of sexual offences through nationwide public education and awareness campaigns.

“It also safeguards the right to education of victims of sexual violence, including girls affected by teenage pregnancies,” said the President.

“The new law strengthens access to justice for victims by requiring sexual offence cases to be heard through the formal judicial system and concluded within six months from the date of plea. It prohibits the withdrawal of cases solely on the basis of out-of-court settlements and criminalises the coercion, intimidation or inducement of victims to withdraw complaints, ensuring that justice is neither delayed nor compromised,” he added.

Further the Head of State noted that the Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is meant to streamline the governance and administration of the scheme by re-establishing it as the Public Service Superannuation Fund.

“It expands membership to public servants on fixed-term contracts, safeguards pension contributions and provides for additional benefits, including post-retirement medical and mortgage facilities,” said Ruto.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Professionals Institute of Kenya Bill, 2024, establishes the Environmental Professionals Institute of Kenya to oversee the registration, licensing and regulation of environmental professionals, promote professionalism and uphold standards of practice.

The East African Development Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aligns the East African Development Bank Act with the Constitution by requiring the approval of the National Assembly and the authorisation of the Controller of Budget before public funds are disbursed to the Bank.

This will strengthen legislative oversight and accountability in the management of public resources.