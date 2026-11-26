National Treasury cabinet secretary will now be required to seek Members of Parliament’s approval before committing funds to the East African Development Bank (EADB).

This follows signing into law the EADB Bill 2026 by President William Ruto on Thursday.

The amendments were made after the High Court declared section 2(1) & (2) of the EADB Act unconstitutional and violates provisions of articles 10, 95(4)(b), 201, 206, 228(5) of the Constitution following a petition by Paul Lihanda Nusu, who had challenged the constitutionality of various provisions and amendments to the East African Development Bank Act, Cap 493A.

The cabinet secretary will now seek the National Assembly’s prior approval before authorizing a charge or issuance of public funds from the Consolidated Fund to EABD.

“Further, it provides for payments by the Cabinet Secretary to the Bank to be paid as provided for in an Appropriation Act and on the approval of the Controller of Budget in line with Article 228(4) and (5) of the Constitution which provides for the constitutional mandate of the Controller of Budget on authorization of withdrawals from public funds,” a brief from the National Assembly stated.

Before amendments, section 2 of the Act authorized the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury to commit and disburse funds from the Consolidated Fund to the bank without the approval of the National Assembly and the authorization of the Controller of Budget.

The changes are backed to help strengthen legislative oversight and accountability in line with the principles of public finance as set out under the Constitution.

The cabinet secretary will also be required to submit a report to the National Assembly on payments made.

Kenya is among Class A investors who hold 92% of shares in EADB. Others include Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

As of last year, Kenya held 23.30% shares in the bank value at Ksh 8.3 billion.

EABD also closed 2025 with an asset base of Ksh 67 billion.