BusinessLocal Business

James Maina appointed Acting Director General Vision 2030

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
Mr. James Maina (L) Acting Director General of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat (VDS) and Dr. Emmanuel K. Nzai (R) Chairman of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board. PHOTO | Courtesy

James Maina has been appointed as the as the Acting Director General of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat (VDS) with immediate effect amid looming restructuring.

This follows the exit of Kenneth Mwige who has proceeded on terminal leave on the first of this month as his contract ends on June 30, 2026.

Until his appointment, Maina served as the Head of Monitoring, Evaluation, and Public Investment Management Directorate at the State Department for Economic Planning.

“Over the course of his career, Mr. Maina has played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s development agenda. He coordinated the preparation of the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) and was instrumental in the development of the Third Medium Term Plan (MTP III) under the Kenya Vision 2030 framework. Additionally, he has overseen country reporting on the Africa Agenda 2063 First Ten-Year Implementation Plan (FTYIP),” said Dr. Haron Komen, SDEP’s Administrative Secretary.

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board Chairman Dr. Emmanuel Nzai said Maina is expected to play an instrumental role in coordinating implementation of the plan as the organization embarks on restructuring within the next three months.

Maina highlighted his experience in the development and implementation of the Kenya Vision 2030 beginning with successes of Economic Recovery Strategy for Wealth and Employment Creation (ERSWEC) 2003 – 2007.

Diaspora inflows grow to Ksh 54.5B in June
Cost of war as Mombasa car dealers report sales decline
Rironi-Mau Summit Road expansion to begin in June after Cabinet nod
Air France introduces Paris-Kilimanjaro route

“I am greatly honored for the opportunity to lead VDS in this critical moment of the MTP IV – BETA implementation and commit to work diligently with the Board, Staff, SDEP and implementing Ministries Department and Agencies,” he said.

The restructuring is expected to make the board and the secretariat “fit for purpose” in the final acceleration phase of implementation of final Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) – Bottom up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and development of the next long-term blueprint.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) celebrates diamond Jubilee
KRA surpasses Two Trillion mark, records 6.1% growth in revenue collection
Russia moves to block WhatsApp in messaging app crackdown
Goodwell invests in SOUK Farms to scale sustainable agricultural production across Rwanda
Oil prices soar after Trump threatens more Iran strikes
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kanye West postpones French concert until further notice
Next Article Millers association announces solutions to Kenya’s aflatoxin crisis
- Advertisement -
Latest News
World Champion Jepchirchir opts out of London Marathon
Athletics Sports
Matatu operators announce fare hike after fuel price increase
Local News
Rolls-Royce launches new two-seater electric car
Business International Business
Egypt’s Alameda Group opens Nairobi clinic to boost specialised care access
County News

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya positions locally made products for regional, continental markets

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya plans Ksh 5T investment in key infrastructure projects

BusinessLocal Business

39 entrepreneurs acquire skills to expand their ventures

BusinessLocal Business

Govt in talks with UAE firm for funding of SGR to Malaba

Show More