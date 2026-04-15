James Maina appointed Acting Director General Vision 2030

James Maina has been appointed as the as the Acting Director General of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat (VDS) with immediate effect amid looming restructuring.

This follows the exit of Kenneth Mwige who has proceeded on terminal leave on the first of this month as his contract ends on June 30, 2026.

Until his appointment, Maina served as the Head of Monitoring, Evaluation, and Public Investment Management Directorate at the State Department for Economic Planning.

“Over the course of his career, Mr. Maina has played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s development agenda. He coordinated the preparation of the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) and was instrumental in the development of the Third Medium Term Plan (MTP III) under the Kenya Vision 2030 framework. Additionally, he has overseen country reporting on the Africa Agenda 2063 First Ten-Year Implementation Plan (FTYIP),” said Dr. Haron Komen, SDEP’s Administrative Secretary.

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board Chairman Dr. Emmanuel Nzai said Maina is expected to play an instrumental role in coordinating implementation of the plan as the organization embarks on restructuring within the next three months.

Maina highlighted his experience in the development and implementation of the Kenya Vision 2030 beginning with successes of Economic Recovery Strategy for Wealth and Employment Creation (ERSWEC) 2003 – 2007.

“I am greatly honored for the opportunity to lead VDS in this critical moment of the MTP IV – BETA implementation and commit to work diligently with the Board, Staff, SDEP and implementing Ministries Department and Agencies,” he said.

The restructuring is expected to make the board and the secretariat “fit for purpose” in the final acceleration phase of implementation of final Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) – Bottom up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and development of the next long-term blueprint.