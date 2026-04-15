Kanye West postpones French concert until further notice

US rapper Kanye West said on Tuesday he had postponed his show in Marseille, France’s second-largest city, until further notice. The 48-year-old, now known as Ye, said on X he decided after “much thought and consideration.”

He had been due to perform on June 11 at ‌the Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Media reports said French Interior ⁠Minister Laurent Nunez had been seeking to block Ye from performing.

Marseille’s mayor, Benoit Payan, said in ​March that Ye was not welcome to perform ‌in the city.

“I refuse to let Marseille become a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism,” he ‌said on X on March 4.

Earlier this month, Britain refused permission for ​Ye to enter the country over his past antisemitic comments and celebration of Nazism after he was booked to headline ​London’s Wireless Festival in July.

Ye was barred from Australia ​last July after releasing “Heil Hitler”, a ​song promoting Nazism. He also advertised a swastika T-shirt for sale on his ​website.

In January, Ye took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal to apologise for his behaviour, which he attributed to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder, ⁠and renounced past expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler.

The rapper has ⁠performed in ​the US and Mexico City this year.