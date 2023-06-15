Jane Marriott appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan

Jane Marriott has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in succession to Dr Christian Turner CMG who has transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Marriott will take up her appointment in July 2023.

Taking to her official social media accounts, Marriott said that her tenure is coming to an end in one week’s time.

In addition, she said that she hoped that Kenyan’s especially on Twitter would give her successor Desmond Patrick Neil Wigan a warm welcome like they did her.

Wigan has been serving as the Ambassador to Tell Aviv since 2019.

Marriott boasts over 20 years in the public service having first joined UK’s Cabinet Office and Home Office in 1998.

She has also held key roles in other Middle East nations including Afghanistan, Iraq and Baghdad, and has also served in America and Africa.