BusinessLocal Business

Jubilee, FSD Africa partner with seven insurtechs to expand insurance access

Seven insurtech firms will develop new insurance solutions for underserved SMEs, informal workers, farmers and low-income households, with pilots set to begin in November

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Jubilee Group and FSD Africa have partnered with seven insurtech companies to develop and test affordable insurance solutions for underserved Kenyans, targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), informal sector workers, farmers and low income households that have limited access to formal insurance.

The seven firms Dukatech Solutions, Aura Insure Technologies, Inclusivity Solutions, DPE, Fiinovate, Agrails and Ibisa Network will work with Jubilee through an eight-week product co-creation process before joint pilots begin in Kenya in November 2026.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The partnership will test new ways to distribute affordable insurance, provide protection for SMEs and connect customers to health and wellness services.

Successful solutions could later be introduced in other East African markets as Jubilee works to expand its customer base and access to its integrated financial services offering.

East Africa is estimated to have more than 10 million SMEs, which account for over 70% of jobs, yet insurance penetration among the segment averages about 1%. For many small businesses and households, illness, extreme weather or another financial shock can quickly affect livelihoods and business income.

Jubilee Group Deputy Group CEO Juan Cazcarra said: “There is a large group of Kenyans who work, earn and run businesses every day but still have little or no insurance coverage. We need to meet people where they are, with products that are affordable, relevant and simple to access.

OLA Energy Kenya announces strategic restructuring plans
SASRA seeks treasury’s hand in recovering Ksh 1.4B from counties
Family Bank secures Ksh 1.3B facility for MSME lending
KenInvest targets Ksh 210B investments annually for five year

“Working with these seven insurtechs gives us a practical way to test different products and distribution models with customers and learn what works. We can then take the strongest solutions to scale as we grow our customer base and bring more people into formal insurance.”

The seven companies were selected through a competitive process from the BimaLab Africa Insurtech Accelerator alumni network.

Their work with Jubilee will focus on three priority areas: Low-cost bundled and embedded insurance distribution, insurance solutions for SME ecosystems and Wellness and engagement models that connect customers to health and care services.

Elias Omondi, Principal, Sustainable Insurance at FSD Africa said, “The challenge is not simply creating more insurance products. It is making sure those products reach people who need them, at a price they can afford and through channels they already use.”

“Kenya provides a strong market for testing new approaches to inclusive insurance. By bringing established insurers together with insurtechs that understand technology, distribution and specific customer needs, BimaLab can help move promising ideas from development into real markets.”

At Jubilee, the work will be led through J-Hub, the Group’s innovation and technology arm, which focuses on developing, testing and deploying digital and AI-powered solutions across the business.

Absa Bank full year net earnings up 12pc to Ksh 16B
AI to increase participation of disabled persons in digital economy
TSMC delays Arizona production in blow to Biden
We will not entertain artificial fuel shortage, Ruto warns oil marketers
Budget: A look at the Ksh 3.6T FY2023/24 expenditure
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Anti-graft policy review targets emerging forms of corruption
Next Article From T-Junction to Interchange: Marua road transformation reshapes traffic in Nyeri
- Advertisement -
Latest News
From T-Junction to Interchange: Marua road transformation reshapes traffic in Nyeri
County News NEWS
Anti-graft policy review targets emerging forms of corruption
County News
Kenya confirms its first ever Ebola case
Local News NEWS
Kindiki to rally Mt Kenya leaders against political goonism
Local News

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya targets to increase annual production of mobile devices to 3 million

BusinessInternational Business

Delta Airlines laces into CrowdStrike, says it lost $500m in outage

BusinessLocal Business

KRA intercepts Ksh 8.2M smartphones at JKIA

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya tea export earnings rise to Ksh 186B on high demand

Show More