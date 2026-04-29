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CS Barasa salutes Kibiwott on appointment as 15B trees campaign ambassador

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Deborah Mlongo Barasa has congratulated environmental champion Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott following his appointment as Ambassador for Kenya’s ambitious 15 Billion Trees Campaign.

The recognition comes after Kibiwott’s remarkable effort to plant 23,326 trees within 24 hours, a feat now awaiting official ratification by Guinness World Records.

Speaking after hosting Kibiwott at the Ministry headquarters in Nairobi, CS Barasa praised his dedication and described the achievement as a milestone for Kenya’s environmental restoration agenda.

“It was a great privilege to host Kenya’s tree-planting champion, Hillary Kibiwott, who planted 23,326 trees in 24 hours. I congratulate him on his appointment as Ambassador for Kenya’s 15 Billion Trees Campaign, a well-deserved role, as he awaits ratification of his record-breaking challenge by Guinness World Records,” said Barasa.

She said Kibiwott’s leadership and ability to mobilise communities would play a major role in rallying Kenyans behind the country’s tree-growing target.

“His leadership, commitment, resilience and expertise in mobilising diverse stakeholders will help scale forest conservation and inspire a nationwide restoration movement,” she added.

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The CS further emphasised that the Ministry remains committed to supporting this momentum across all 47 counties by translating individual action into collective climate action, while creating green jobs and restoring forests.

Barasa was joined during the meeting by Principal Secretary for Forestry, Gitonga Mugambi and Secretary for Forest Development, George Tarus.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has identified tree growing and ecosystem restoration as key pillars of Kenya’s climate response strategy, with the national target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

Kibiwott’s record-setting effort has been hailed as a shining example of citizen-led climate action capable of inspiring communities across the country.

Kenya’s 15 Billion Tree Growing Strategy, launched in 2022, seeks to increase national tree cover to 30 per cent by 2032. 

Led by President William Ruto, the initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, restore 5.1 million hectares of degraded landscapes, create green jobs and promote large-scale seedling production through community, institutional and school-led programmes.

 

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