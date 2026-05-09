Kabras RFC and KCB RFC eye Kenya Cup glory

Defending champions KABRAS RFC face KCB RFC in the final of Kenya Cup scheduled today, Saturday at ASK Showgrounds Kakamega.

KCB out to snap Kabra’s fifth consecutive win have been boosted by the availability of their key men.

Head coach Andrew Amonde has named a strong and balanced squad that he believes possesses the quality, resilience and experience needed to challenge reigning champions Kabras Sugar RFC.

Amonde has retained in the front row Nick Okullo, Fidel Maina and Wilhite Mususi to anchor the scrum.In the second row, Emmanuel Silungi maintains his place while Winstone Macharia comes in to replace John Aswani, who misses out after receiving a red card during the playoffs.

The back row boasts a blend of aggression, leadership and experience. Elvis Olukusi slots in on the blindside flank while the ever-energetic George Ooro, famously known as Japolo, takes charge of the openside duties.

Former Kenya Harlequin FC captain Sheldon Kahi starts at eighth man in what marks a major milestone during his debut season for KCB following his move from Quins last year.

At halfback, Kenya Sevens captain Samwel Asati combines with the dangerous Brian Wahinya in a pairing expected to dictate the pace and attacking direction of the bankers.Festus Shiasi takes up the blindside wing role while experienced Vincent Onyala starts on the opposite wing and will also captain the side for the crucial encounter. In midfield, Richel Wangila partners Bob Muhati.Isaac Njoroge completes the starting fifteen at fullback.

Meanwhile Kabras RFC head coach Carlos Kaytwa has entrusted a balanced blend of experience, physicality and explosive attacking prowess as the Sugarmen look to cement their dominance.

The front row will be anchored by the trio of Emmanuel Otieno, Eugine Sifuna and Ugandan international Asuman Mugerwa.

Behind them, the towering second row partnership of Hillary Odhiambo and Shem Joseph offers both physical presence and lineout assurance.In the back row, skipper George Nyambua takes charge from the blindside flank with Patrick Lumumba slotting in on the openside. The ever-reliable Jeanson Misoga completes the forward pack at eighth man.

At halfback, Roy Maruti will dictate proceedings from scrum half while towering playmaker Walter Okoth gets the nod at fly half in what promises to be a key tactical combination for Kabras.One of the notable changes in the lineup sees Eric Cantona shifted from his usual fullback role to the blindside wing.On the opposite wing, Mathias Osimbo retains his place.

The midfield pairing of Bryceson Adaka and Derrick Ashihundu provides a strong balance of creativity and defensive solidity, while Kenya Sevens youngster Jackson Sketta slots in at fullback to complete the backline.