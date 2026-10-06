Kakamega governor urges vigilance after confirmed Ebola case in Kenya

Governor Fernandes Barasa has urged residents of Kakamega and the wider Western Kenya region to remain vigilant following reports of an Ebola-related death in Nairobi.

Speaking at Khayega Market in Shinyalu Sub-County during the launch of facelift activities of the market under the Kenya Urban Support Programme II (KUSP II), Barasa called on residents who develop unusual or concerning symptoms to seek medical attention immediately by reporting to the nearest health facility.

He said early reporting would enable health authorities to respond promptly and help prevent the possible spread of the disease.

Barasa also revealed plans to convene a meeting bringing together local leaders and key stakeholders, including governors from the Western region, to deliberate on measures to prevent and respond to any potential Ebola threat.

He said the meeting would strengthen coordination on preparedness and ensure the region is adequately equipped to respond to any emerging health threat

Kenya Tuesday confirmed its first-ever case of Ebola – a Kenyan citizen who has been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the past seven years.

Health Minister Aden Duale said the patient, who fell ill a month ago, and was treated in several hospitals in DR Congo, died days after arriving in the capital, Nairobi.

Duale said the patient boarded a flight on Saturday and underwent normal public screening at the main airport in Nairobi before he was transferred by a relative to a Nairobi hospital where he died.

More than 4,000 people have died from Ebola in DR Congo this year, in what is the second most deadly known outbreak of the disease.