Government officials have been urged to strengthen inter-agency coordination and adopt unified communication strategies to ensure accurate and timely information dissemination during security crises involving terrorism and violent extremism.

The call was made during a three-day crisis communication sensitization training convened by the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC), which brought together officials from various government agencies to enhance their capacity to communicate effectively during emergencies.

The training focused on information verification, responsible information release, practical crisis simulations and the importance of coordinated messaging to prevent conflicting information from reaching the public during security incidents.

Speaking during the training, Lead Facilitator Dr. Martha Njiiri said the engagement had highlighted the need for government agencies to work together in managing communication during incidents of terrorism and violent extremism.

“Among the things that we found are very critical were how do we effectively do this, especially in terms of verifying information and release, and also hard simulations on how this should be practically done,” said Njiiri.

She said discussions during the training demonstrated the importance of agencies working together to ensure they communicate in one voice, adding that institutions should develop communication strategies incorporating crisis communication in preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE) and counterterrorism efforts.

NCTC official Jackson Macharia said the training was aimed at empowering government teams to communicate effectively during crises while strengthening community resilience against violent extremism.

Macharia expressed appreciation to the Kenya-European Union support programme for facilitating the engagement, noting that NCTC was committed to building resilient communities to prevent violent extremism.

“As a country, as a centre, we are working diligently to ensure that we build resilience in our communities so that we prevent violent extremism,” he said.

Assistant County Commissioner for Island Division Lucy Kabura said the training had enhanced participants’ preparedness to respond to emergencies through effective communication and collaboration among government departments.

Kabura said the discussions had equipped participants with knowledge and confidence to address emerging crises and communicate appropriately during unforeseen incidents.

“As a participant in this three-day sensitization training, we had very engaging conversations with different departments, and we leave here enlightened and ready to be able to speak to any eventuality and all crises that may ensue,” she said.

The training sought to strengthen government institutions’ preparedness in crisis response by promoting coordinated communication, information accuracy and strategic messaging during security emergencies.