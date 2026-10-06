Mazingira week puts the power to protect nature in every Kenyan’s hands 

Kenya’s 2026 Mazingira Week is putting individual responsibility at the centre of the country’s environmental conservation campaign, with citizens being urged to move beyond conversations about the environment and take practical action.

The week began on October 5 and will culminate in National Mazingira Day on October 10. This year’s theme is “Our Environment, Our Responsibility: Collective Action for Tree Growing and Environmental Stewardship.”

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino said environmental conservation should not be viewed solely as a government responsibility.

He described it as “practical and personal” and said protecting the environment has direct implications for clean water, health, food, livelihoods, jobs, economic opportunities and national development.

The Government has consequently called on citizens to participate in activities ranging from tree planting to neighbourhood clean-ups.

The list of actions includes planting and nurturing trees, protecting existing trees and forests, cleaning neighbourhoods, markets and public spaces, restoring degraded areas, protecting rivers, wetlands and water resources, disposing of waste responsibly, reducing unnecessary pollution and mobilising others to participate.

Owino said the message should be clear.

“Kenyans, don’t just talk about the environment: do something for it!” he said.

The call comes as the Government coordinates a national tree-growing campaign targeting 17.24 million trees during Mazingira Week.

The programme is being implemented through seven planting streams involving village elders, the Kenya Forest Service and Community Forest Associations, the National Youth Service, the Kenya Prisons Service, TVET institutions, basic education and higher education institutions.

Village elders are expected to plant 100 trees in each of 77,252 villages, while the Kenya Forest Service and Community Forest Associations will lead more than 51,000 community planters at 79 sites in 31 counties.

The Kenya Prisons Service will plant one million trees in 68 facilities and the National Youth Service 1.5 million trees.

The campaign is also designed to address one of the challenges associated with tree-growing drives, survival.

The Government says every tree will be counted, geo-tagged and certified. The JazaMiti platform will support geo-tagging and real-time counting, while 90-day survival checks and quarterly tracking of pledges will form part of the longer-term monitoring system.

National Mazingira Day will be marked in Trans Nzoia County, where the Presidential Green Challenge and national tree-growing ceremony will be held.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah M. Barasa has urged citizens to participate fully in Mazingira Week and ensure that seedlings planted are given the care required to survive and thrive.

She said October 10 should become “a day of national unity in defence of our environment.”

As Kenya pursues its 15-billion-tree goal by 2032, the message from this year’s Mazingira Week is that environmental restoration cannot be left to institutions alone.

“Our environment is our responsibility,” Barasa said. “Together, let us grow it, protect it and pass it on better than we found it.”