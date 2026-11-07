EntertainmentLocal NewsNEWSTravel

Kalacha Catholic Church: A beacon of faith in the heart of Chalbi Desert

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read
Highlights
  • Kalacha Catholic Church brings faith and history to the heart of the Chalbi Desert

In the vast, rugged expanse of the Chalbi Desert lies a remote oasis town in Marsabit County, Kalacha situated roughly 110 kilometres northwest of Marsabit town.

Kalacha sits directly on the northern edge of the Chalbi Desert characterised by white, sun baked landscape with flat alkaline mud, sand dunes and rough desert stones.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

This very town is home to the magnificent Kalacha Catholic Church where the desert meets spirituality offering visitors and tourists passing through Chalbi a glimpse of its beauty.

Kalacha Catholic Church stands as a beacon of faith, hope, and artistic expressions, with its magnificent murals, depicting biblical stories from creation to the New Testament.

Kalacha Catholic Church, Marsabit County/ Christine Muchira

The Church offers a striking contrast to the harsh desert landscape, preserving the rich tradition of faith and artistic expression against the harsh backdrop of the Chalbi Desert.

According to Kalacha Catholic Church Catechist, Martin Molu, Christianity in the area is growing, and the number of Christians continues to increase every year.

Cabinet Dissolution: Bold and decisive action, says Atwoli
Govt to set up two new referral hospitals in Kakamega, Garissa
Kenyan actor Justin Mirichi nominated for Africa Movie Academy Award
4P pact seeks fair climate finance for all nations, Ruto says

He says that the church uses pictures and murals to teach the congregation about the bible noting that it is easier for many to understand the pictures rather than text.

“The church uses pictures and murals to teach people about the Bible. Many people learn through these illustrations, even those who may not easily understand written texts. When they look at the pictures and listen to the explanations, they are able to understand and remember the stories,” Molu said.

Adding that: “The paintings tell the story of Christianity, covering both the Old Testament and the New Testament. Through these illustrations, people learn about the history of salvation and understand the teachings of the Bible.”

Painting by Alemdyehu Bizuneh on the walls of Kalacha Catholic Church / Christine Muchira

The paintings that form part of the history of the church were done in 1984 by Alemdyehu Bizuneh, illustrating the biblical teachings and helping visitors understand the journey of faith.

The original 1972 structure was a modest iron-sheet building before the permanent structure opened in 1982.

Molu noted that over the years the congregation has grown hence making the original church too small for the growing number.

This necessitated the need to expand the church which has since been completed and is set to be officiated on December 13th, 2026.

“Every year, the number of Christians increases, with approximately 200 additional believers, including children and adults. This demonstrates the continued growth of the Christian faith,” Molu said.

The structure and foundation of the church are built partly into the ground with natural volcanic rock formations on the edge of the Chalbi Desert blending remarkably with its rugged surrounding.

Inside the Church wooden fittings and chairs are well crafted from olive wood with the altar standing out with its strikingly beauty, made of Carrara marble.

The Altar, Kalacha Catholic Church, Marsabit County / Christine Muchira

Kalacha Catholic Church offers a unique stopover for tourists exploring the Chalbi Desert and is on Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) radar, which is targeting the untapped potential of the Northern Kenya circuit, positioning the region as a launchpad for a wider domestic tourism drive to lesser-known destinations.

Through this initiative, cultural and heritage sites such as the church offer visitors new reasons to explore Northern Kenya beyond its renowned wildlife and desert landscapes.

Chalbi Desert
Kalacha Catholic Church/ Christine Muchira

 

 

 

 

Young Kenyan creators harness AI to bring original comic stories to life
Wanted woman arrested at JKIA with cocaine worth Ksh13.5M
The Grammys in pictures
7 dead, several injured in Kamandura accident along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
Don’t be fooled about military governments: Mudavadi warns
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article IG Kanja urges police to uphold professionalism ahead of elections
- Advertisement -
Latest News
IG Kanja urges police to uphold professionalism ahead of elections
Local News NEWS
Njoki and Kipkoech claim victories in 2nd AK cross country in Kimilili
Athletics Sports
Shawn Malesi takes early lead in round one of the NCBA Mt Kenya Junior Championship
Golf Sports
KPA strengthens workplace safety through first aid competitions
County News Environment

You May also Like

FeaturedLocal News

42,927 candidates to join national schools as 2023 KCPE placement results are released

Entertainment

Coachella announces full 2024 line-up

Entertainment

11-year old Shanariha Evans teams up with Fathermoh for new song

National Liberal Party (NLP) Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli (M) File picture
County NewsNEWS

We will not back Kalonzo or Matiang’i, NLP Party says

Show More