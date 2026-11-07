Kalacha Catholic Church: A beacon of faith in the heart of Chalbi Desert

In the vast, rugged expanse of the Chalbi Desert lies a remote oasis town in Marsabit County, Kalacha situated roughly 110 kilometres northwest of Marsabit town.

Kalacha sits directly on the northern edge of the Chalbi Desert characterised by white, sun baked landscape with flat alkaline mud, sand dunes and rough desert stones.

This very town is home to the magnificent Kalacha Catholic Church where the desert meets spirituality offering visitors and tourists passing through Chalbi a glimpse of its beauty.

Kalacha Catholic Church stands as a beacon of faith, hope, and artistic expressions, with its magnificent murals, depicting biblical stories from creation to the New Testament.

The Church offers a striking contrast to the harsh desert landscape, preserving the rich tradition of faith and artistic expression against the harsh backdrop of the Chalbi Desert.

According to Kalacha Catholic Church Catechist, Martin Molu, Christianity in the area is growing, and the number of Christians continues to increase every year.

He says that the church uses pictures and murals to teach the congregation about the bible noting that it is easier for many to understand the pictures rather than text.

“The church uses pictures and murals to teach people about the Bible. Many people learn through these illustrations, even those who may not easily understand written texts. When they look at the pictures and listen to the explanations, they are able to understand and remember the stories,” Molu said.

Adding that: “The paintings tell the story of Christianity, covering both the Old Testament and the New Testament. Through these illustrations, people learn about the history of salvation and understand the teachings of the Bible.”

The paintings that form part of the history of the church were done in 1984 by Alemdyehu Bizuneh, illustrating the biblical teachings and helping visitors understand the journey of faith.

The original 1972 structure was a modest iron-sheet building before the permanent structure opened in 1982.

Molu noted that over the years the congregation has grown hence making the original church too small for the growing number.

This necessitated the need to expand the church which has since been completed and is set to be officiated on December 13th, 2026.

“Every year, the number of Christians increases, with approximately 200 additional believers, including children and adults. This demonstrates the continued growth of the Christian faith,” Molu said.

The structure and foundation of the church are built partly into the ground with natural volcanic rock formations on the edge of the Chalbi Desert blending remarkably with its rugged surrounding.

Inside the Church wooden fittings and chairs are well crafted from olive wood with the altar standing out with its strikingly beauty, made of Carrara marble.

Kalacha Catholic Church offers a unique stopover for tourists exploring the Chalbi Desert and is on Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) radar, which is targeting the untapped potential of the Northern Kenya circuit, positioning the region as a launchpad for a wider domestic tourism drive to lesser-known destinations.

Through this initiative, cultural and heritage sites such as the church offer visitors new reasons to explore Northern Kenya beyond its renowned wildlife and desert landscapes.