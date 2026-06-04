Technology

China’s giant e-bike manufacturer seeks share in Kenyan market

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Leading global electric two-wheeler manufacturer YADEA has announced its entry into  the Kenyan market driven by increasing adoption of electric mobility solutions.

Kenya becomes the second Eastern African market for the giant Chinese e-bike maker after Ethiopia, where the company entered three years ago and has since sold more than 48,000 units.

Speaking during the Auto Expo in Nairobi, YADEA East Africa Market Director John Zhang said Kenya represents a strategic market in the region in its growth journey.

“We are confident that our innovative electric mobility solutions will meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation in Kenya and the wider East African region. Through our partnerships with local dealers and ecosystem players, we are ready to serve the market with a wide range of products tailored to both commercial and personal mobility needs,” said Zhang.

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The firm introduced its KIFA e-bike, a commercial electric motorcycle developed specifically for Africa’s thriving boda boda sector.

Zhang said the company YADEA is also working with local ecosystem partners, including Kenyan battery-swapping company ARC Ride, to advance electric motorcycle and battery-swapping solutions for local mobility services as it contributes to the green transition efforts.

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“As Africa enters a critical stage in the transition toward sustainable transportation, YADEA will continue to expand its product portfolio and drive localized innovation to deliver greater value for local users,” he added.

YADEA currently operates in more than 100 countries, 20 of which are in Africa serving 100 million users through a global network of retailers.

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