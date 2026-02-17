BusinessLocal BusinessLocal NewsNEWS

KAWU calls off airport strike after reaching a deal with KCAA

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read
PHOTO | File

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has ended its strike which begun on Monday after reaching a deal with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The union on Tuesday signed a return to work formula with KCAA in a deal brokered by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Labour.

The industrial action which has affected air traffic control at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) since Monday morning has led to flight disruptions in and out of the busy hub, resulting to delays and cancellations.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday afternoon chaired by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir brought together aviation industry stakeholders with the view of ending the strike which has inconvenienced domestic and international travellers.

The agreement include immediate resumption of airport operations at all airports including JKIA, immediate consideration of KCAA staff grades which the union had raised.

In a statement, KCAA Director General both parties have also agreed to allow Ministry of Labour to assist in a conciliatory process to discuss all issues raised to an amicable solution. The ongoing dialogue will also prioritize passengers, aviation reliability and national interest.

