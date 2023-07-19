Ongoing protests threatening the rights of children in Kenya

Save the Children is deeply concerned about children’s rights to education, safety and well-being as a result of the ongoing protests across the country.

The Ministries of Education and the Interior and National Administration on Tuesday (18th July 2023) announced the closure of all day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa, temporarily halting education for thousands of children.

Despite the promise to reopen the schools on Thursday upon assessment of the security situation, Save the Children said such disruptions of learning could reverse the gains made in the education sector, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic that saw millions of children missing out on the much-needed education.

“While we appreciate the measures the government is undertaking to ensure children’s safety, we are aware that an impasse between the parties involved could mean that more children across the country are denied their basic right to safety and education. These rights should be safeguarded at all costs,” said Kenneth Sisimwo, Director of Programme Operations, Save the Children Kenya and Madagascar.

Save the Children is calling upon all the parties involved to take action to protect children’s inalienable right to safe access to quality education.