KCB seal historic five-peat, Mwamba ladies complete three-peat as NYS Spades crowned division two champions at Kabeberi 7s

KCB Rugby made history at the Kabeberi 7s on Sunday, holding off Strathmore Leos 14-12 in a tightly fought final at the RFUEA Grounds to claim a fifth straight title.

No side had previously won five Kabeberi titles in a row. KCB now match Mwamba RFC’s run of four consecutive men’s titles from 1988 to 1991, and this latest win brings their overall tally to seven Kabeberi crowns, adding to earlier triumphs in 2008, 2014, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The final stayed close throughout, with Strathmore unable to find a way past a well-organised KCB defence in the second half. KCB briefly thought they had put the game to bed with a fourth try, only for it to be ruled out. In the end, composure settled it; the Bankers played out the closing minutes and kicked the ball dead after time had elapsed to confirm the win. Centre Richel Wangila had a hand in the win, setting up the opening try, and was named Man of the Match for his performance.

For Strathmore Leos, it was still a landmark weekend despite the loss, having reached a Kabeberi final for the first time in the club’s history.

The win also carried weight beyond the trophy itself. With a haul of 22 points from the weekend, KCB have leapfrogged Kabras Sugar to reclaim the top spot on the overall National 7s Circuit standings, now sitting on 57 points after three legs: six clear of their closest rivals heading into the next round.

It was a golden weekend for the hosts too, as Mwamba Ladies retained their women’s title with a narrow win over Kenya Harlequin, completing a hat-trick of circuit wins this season after also topping the podium at the Prinsloo and Dala 7s legs.

Elsewhere on finals day, third place in the men’s competition went to Menengai Oilers, who beat Kenya Harlequin, while hosts Mwamba RFC’s men’s side rounded out fifth spot with a win over Daystar Falcons.

The day also brought a breakthrough in the lower tier, as NYS Spades won the Division Two title with a 14-0 win over Stallions Rugby, a result that earns them promotion to Division One for the next leg of the circuit. Bravin Wekesa was the standout performer, scoring and converting both of Spades’ tries, while Stallions’ chances were further hurt by a yellow card late in the game.

Attention now shifts to Mombasa, where the circuit continues with the Driftwood 7s from August 21-23.