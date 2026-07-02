KEMRI donates Personal Protective Equipment to boost Ebola preparedness at Malaba border

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Malaba One-Stop Border Post and Kocholia Sub-County Hospital to strengthen preparedness and prevent the spread of the Ebola virus.

The donation includes aprons, face shields, N95 respirators, surgical masks, gumboots, thermoguns, tents and other essential equipment for screening, initial isolation and sample collection.

Malaba is among Kenya’s busiest transit points along the Northern Corridor, where traders, truck drivers and other travelers cross into Uganda before proceeding to eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to Malaba Port Health Officer Dr. Everlyne Walela, more than 1,500 people cross the border daily, including about 800 international travelers and 700 local commuters.

She said the high movement of people increases the risk of Ebola transmission following reported cases in the DRC. However, she noted that health authorities have intensified screening at the border, with the KEMRI donation significantly boosting preparedness.

“A tent erected at the Malaba Border Point will serve as a temporary holding area for any suspected Ebola case before the patient is transferred to Alupe Sub-County Hospital for further management,” said Dr. Walela.

She urged residents and travelers to remain vigilant until the outbreak is officially declared over, noting that neighbouring DRC is still battling the disease. Walela also confirmed that KEMRI has committed to deploying volunteers to support surveillance and response activities at the border.

KEMRI representative Solomon Lang’at said the donated protective equipment is aimed at strengthening national preparedness by ensuring all travelers entering Kenya are properly screened.

He added that the PPE will also protect frontline health workers who handle suspected Ebola cases.

“We want to ensure our healthcare workers are properly equipped with protective gear so that we reduce their risk of exposure when they come into contact with any suspected Ebola case,” he said.

Lucy Manyara of KEMRI said the institute is working closely with the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Outbreak Response team to monitor the situation, enhance preparedness and support sample collection and testing across the country.