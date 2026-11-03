Kenya and China partner to bring solar power to underserved areas

Kenya and China have signed an agreement to roll out 80 off-grid solar power systems, aiming to expand electricity access in remote, underserved communities.

The agreement was announced during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, and Energy Principal Secretary, Alex Wachira, where the two nations reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in renewable energy and climate action.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment at the Kawi Complex in Nairobi, establishes the framework for the Africa Solar Belt Project.

Under the initiative, solar photovoltaic systems will be installed at selected locations, including Tana River and Kilifi counties, as well as Maasai Mara University.

The installations are expected to provide reliable electricity to schools, health facilities, and water supply systems, particularly in communities beyond the national grid.

For schools, the project aims to enhance learning conditions, support digital education, and improve the delivery of essential services. Health facilities and water systems will also benefit from a more consistent power supply.

The project is part of China’s broader climate cooperation efforts, including the Ten-Hundred-Thousand Initiative and the Belt and Road South-South Cooperation Initiative on Climate Change.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is supporting the programme with matching funds, technical expertise, and other resources, with a focus on improving services for children and vulnerable communities.

The government of Kenya and the People’s Republic of China have also stressed the importance of effective coordination to ensure the proper operation, maintenance, and long-term sustainability of the solar installations.

The initiative, according to energy Ministry, aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which prioritise equitable access to essential services, inclusive development, and improved livelihoods.