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Kenya, Azerbaijan deepen economic ties as trade opportunities grow

Grace Wafubwa
By Grace Wafubwa
2 Min Read
Sultan Hajiyev Azerbijian Ambassador to Kenya

Kenya and Azerbaijan are seeking to deepen economic cooperation, with trade, green energy, agriculture, technology and sustainable urban development emerging as key areas of partnership.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev said President William Ruto’s recent visit to Azerbaijan has further strengthened relations between the two countries and created an opportunity to explore new areas of economic cooperation.

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“Kenya and Azerbaijan are working actively on the areas considered among national priorities by both countries, including sustainable urban housing, climate change and energy, including green energy transition and beyond — ICT, agriculture, youth empowerment through education and more,” said Hajiyev.

President Ruto visited Baku in May 2026 to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, where he held bilateral talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on energy, trade, renewable energy and affordable housing. The two sides also explored opportunities to strengthen trade ties and expand market access for Kenyan products.

The visit has provided a platform for Kenya to explore the Azerbaijani market for its agricultural exports while also seeking investment and technology partnerships in strategic sectors.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified agriculture, energy, ICT, tourism, healthcare, manufacturing and construction among areas with potential for expanded cooperation between the two countries.

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Ambassador Hajiyev says the partnership is expected to go beyond government-to-government relations, creating opportunities for businesses, young people and investors in both countries.

“The bond between Azerbaijan and Kenya represents a forward-looking South-South partnership,” he added.

The two countries are also exploring cooperation in renewable energy and other areas of the green transition as Kenya seeks to expand its energy capacity and attract strategic investment.

With trade between Kenya and Azerbaijan still relatively modest, the two countries are looking to increase business-to-business engagement and open new markets for Kenyan products.

The growing partnership signals Kenya’s push to diversify export destinations and strengthen economic ties beyond its traditional markets.

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