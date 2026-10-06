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Police intensify road safety enforcement following Salama crash

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The National Police Service (NPS) has warned road users to exercise greater caution following a rise in road traffic accidents that has claimed lives and left several others injured.

The warning comes days after a grisly accident at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway that claimed 17 lives.

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In a statement, the NPS attributed many road crashes to human error, citing reckless driving and overtaking, speeding, driver fatigue and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Service urged motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians to strictly observe traffic laws and remain vigilant while using public roads.

The NPS has also directed traffic officers to step up enforcement, saying it will work with other transport stakeholders to strengthen road safety measures, including targeted operations across the country.

“General road safety depends to a large extent on discipline and basic common sense, underpinned by the self-evident truth that road safety is a shared responsibility. We must all play our individual part in protecting lives,” NPS urged.

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The public has been asked to report suspicious or erratic road behaviour to the nearest police station.

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