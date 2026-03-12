RallySports

2026 WRC is finally here as drivers complete the Shakedown

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
The 2026 WRC Safari Rally is finally here featuring 45 drivers, including 17 from Kenya, who will navigate through 20 stages between today and Sunday, covering a total of 338 km.

This event marks the third leg of the 2026 WRC calendar, following the Rally Monte Carlo in January and Rally Sweden last month.

Spectators will watch the first two competitive stages at Camp Moran 1 from 4 p.m. and Mzabibu 1 from 5:21 p.m today

Loldia was initially set to include a new rough section, but it was removed before the rally began, reducing the overall distance from 350.52 km to 338.34 km.

Rally 1 features 10 foreign drivers from three different manufacturers: Hyundai, Toyota, and Ford.

In Rally 2, 17 drivers are participating, including 7 from Kenya.

Three drivers will compete in the Rally 3 category, with the remaining participants in National Rally 2 and National Rally 4.

Toyota has dominated the last five WRC Safari Rally editions since 2021, with Kalle Rovanperra and Sebastian Ogier each securing two wins, while Elfyn Evans claimed victory last year.

