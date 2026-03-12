ASSNTURE Holdings expands operations to Kenya

Abu Dhabi-based digital securities and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company, ASSNTURE Holdings Limited has announced its entry into the Kenyan market.

Through ASSNTURE Afrique Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Kenya, the firm targets to deliver next-generation digital assets infrastructure and RWA tokenization solutions to one of the world’s fastest-growing financial technology markets.

“Kenya stands at the forefront of financial innovation on the African continent, and we see an extraordinary alignment between ASSNTURE’s capabilities in RWA tokenization and digital assets infrastructure, and the region’s ambition to build a modern, inclusive, and technology-driven capital markets ecosystem,” said Ihsan Khelef, Co-Founder, ASSNTURE Holdings Limited.

The firm has also appointed Ali Hussein Kassim, a prominent fintech entrepreneur and advocate as Board Advisor to ASSNTURE Holdings Limited.

Kassim’s appointment is backed to play an instrumental role in guiding ASSNTURE’s Eastern and Southern African expansion strategy and stakeholder engagement across the region.

Kassim is currently the chairman of the Association of FinTechs in Kenya, as well as Executive Board member of the Africa FinTech network.

ASSNTURE targets to bridge the Gulf and East Africa through tokenized finance as it seeks to democratize access to capital markets through blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure.

“Digital assets and tokenized financial infrastructure represent the next chapter for capital markets in Africa. I am delighted to join ASSNTURE’s advisory board at such a pivotal time. ASSNTURE brings world-class technology and deep institutional finance expertise from the UAE, and I look forward to helping bridge those capabilities with the opportunities and talent that exist across Kenya and the wider Eastern and Southern African region, ” said Kassim.

ASSNTURE Afrique Limited will serve as the regional hub for the Company’s East and Southern Africa operations, delivering access to ASSNTURE’s flagship platforms, including OPTIMUS (RWA Tokenization), IVEST (Digital Securities Marketplace), TRADEDESK (Blockchain Commodity Murabaha), IVEST+ (Treasury & Liquidity Management), and ASSNTURE MONEY (Payments & Digital Currency), to financial institutions, corporates, asset managers, and government entities.

The firm says in his capacity as board advisor Kassim will contribute strategic guidance on market entry, regulatory positioning, institutional partnerships, and business development across Eastern and Southern Africa, drawing on his deep network and expertise in Kenya’s rapidly evolving digital finance landscape.