CS Duale calls for accountability as health SAGAs sign 2025/26 Performance Contracts

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed the governance and accountability framework guiding Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) following the signing of Performance Contracts for the Financial Year 2025/2026 at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) headquarters in Nairobi.

Speaking during the ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale stated that all SAGAs operate under the authority and policy direction of the Ministry, noting that any legislative proposal relating to these agencies must be channelled through the Ministry in strict conformity with established legal and policy frameworks.

He underscored that it is unconstitutional for any agency to function outside this structure or to encroach on the mandate of another SAGA, emphasising that each institution must remain within its legally defined scope to preserve order, reinforce accountability, and ensure coherence across the health sector.

The CS observed that the performance contracting process is a key instrument for aligning institutional mandates with national health priorities and strengthening results-based management across the Ministry and its agencies.

The afternoon session mirrored an earlier engagement with Principal Secretaries, reflecting a unified leadership approach anchored on accountability, policy alignment, and a shared commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for Kenyans.

Addressing agency heads and regulators, Duale emphasised the importance of teamwork, discipline, ethical leadership, and prudent management of public resources, particularly in the face of fiscal constraints and ongoing sector demands.

He reiterated that health remains a cornerstone of national development and urged institutional leaders to uphold the public trust placed in them.

Duale further stressed that the signed performance contracts must translate into tangible improvements in service delivery, including reduced patient waiting times, reliable access to essential medicines, well-equipped health facilities, strengthened community health systems, and improved overall health outcomes.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Secretaries Dr Ouma Oluga (Medical Services), Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards), and Ahmed Ibrahim (National Government Coordination), alongside senior Ministry officials.