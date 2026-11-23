Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to restore diplomatic ties and use dialogue to resolve their differences following a high-level meeting.

President William Ruto and his Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) counterpart Félix Tshisekedi made the commitment during a Quadripartite Summit held in Oyo on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

In a communique, the two leaders agreed to prioritise diplomatic engagement, including the return of ambassadors, as part of efforts to ease tensions and rebuild relations between the two countries.

“The two Heads of State reaffirmed their determination to prioritise ongoing consultation and diplomatic channels as means of preventing and resolving any potential disputes, in a spirit of mutual understanding and with a view to preserving regional peace and stability, particularly through the return of Ambassadors,” the communique reads.

The meeting was convened by Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso and attended by Togo’s President of the Council, Faure Gnassingbé, who is also the African Union-appointed mediator in the security crisis in eastern DRC.

The diplomatic fallout dates back to December 2023, when the DRC recalled its ambassador from Nairobi following the launch of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), a coalition linked to the M23 rebel movement, in the Kenyan capital.

Kinshasa accused Kenya of providing a platform for the formation of the alliance, while Nairobi maintained that it could not restrict political expression. Relations deteriorated further after Kenya hosted a meeting of Congolese opposition figures in October 2025.

In the latest agreement, the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to respecting each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation through regional institutions, particularly the East African Community (EAC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), which bring together countries working on regional peace, security and integration.

The summit further addressed the Ebola epidemic, with the leaders calling for joint efforts among countries to contain and eradicate the disease.

Ruto and Tshisekedi also committed to strengthening economic cooperation and placing their bilateral relations on a renewed footing of trust, dialogue, cooperation and African solidarity.