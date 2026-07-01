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Lions of Teranga eye historic Last-16 spot against Belgium

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Senegal face Belgium in a mouth-watering World Cup Round of 32 showdown at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday, July 1. The Lions of Teranga arrive as underdogs but with genuine belief they can match their best-ever World Cup finish — the quarter-final appearance achieved in 2002.

Wednesday’s match is the first-ever meeting between the two nations at any level, adding fascinating tactical unpredictability to an already intriguing knockout tie. Both Rudi Garcia and Pape Thiaw must rely purely on their own squad’s strengths and tournament patterns, without historical head-to-head data to guide them.

Belgium’s route to the last 32 was unconvincing. Draws against Egypt and Iran left the Red Devils teetering before Leandro Trossard inspired a scintillating 5-1 demolition of New Zealand to secure top spot in Group G. Kevin De Bruyne remains Belgium’s creative heartbeat, while Romelu Lukaku carries six World Cup goals and eight total involvements — more than any Belgian player since 1966.

Senegal’s campaign was equally dramatic. Back-to-back defeats to France and Norway left the Lions of Teranga needing a miracle before they delivered spectacularly, thrashing Iraq 5-0 to become the first African nation ever to score five goals in a single World Cup match. They also became the first side in history to qualify for the knockouts after losing their opening two games.

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However, first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy misses out through a knee sprain, a significant blow against a Belgian attack firing on all cylinders. Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr — with three tournament goals — remain Senegal’s chief counter-attacking weapons. Opta’s supercomputer gives Belgium a 46.8 percent chance of winning in regulation, making this the tightest fixture of the round.

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