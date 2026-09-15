IGAD Ministers convene for Extraordinary Session in Djibouti

The 74th Extraordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers is underway in Djibouti.

Member States’ Ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs and their representatives are convening to deliberate on key regional peace and security priorities and institutional matters, reaffirming their shared commitment to collective action and regional cooperation.

Kenya is represented by the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei.

Kenya and Djibouti share a strong commitment to anchoring peace, maritime stability, and multilateral cooperation through IGAD to fill critical gaps in regional development.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for Member States to review prevailing peace and security developments, assess ongoing regional efforts, and strengthen collective approaches towards peace, stability and cooperation across the IGAD region.

The Council will also discuss institutional matters, including issues related to the implementation and strengthening of the IGAD Treaty, in support of the Authority’s mandate and evolving regional priorities.

The Council is expected to issue a communiqué outlining the outcomes and decisions of the meeting.

The Council of Ministers is one of the principal policy organs of IGAD and plays a key role in guiding the work of the Authority and advancing cooperation among Member States.