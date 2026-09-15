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Advancing Healthcare: First Lady Rachel Ruto in Morocco for working visit

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
First Lady Rachel Ruto is accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga

First Lady Rachel Ruto, accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga, is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance shared healthcare priorities

The First Lady was received in Rabat by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asmaa, following her visit to Kenya in November 2025.

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The visit is expected to strengthen Kenya-Morocco relations and advance shared efforts to promote inclusion, dignity and equal opportunities for children with hearing impairments.

The reciprocal engagement builds on the longstanding Kenya–Morocco partnership, particularly in improving care for children with hearing impairments through specialised interventions such as cochlear implantation.

“I look forward to engagements focused on a cause that is close to my heart — creating greater opportunities, inclusion and hope for children with hearing impairments. I am grateful for the warm welcome and look forward to deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Morocco”, said Mama Ruto.

Through the partnership, health professionals from Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and MP Shah Hospital have received specialised training in cochlear implantation and related services, strengthening Kenya’s capacity to provide advanced hearing care.

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The engagement also advances the 11 Memoranda of Understanding signed by Kenya and Morocco in April 2026, including cooperation in health, local manufacturing and specialist training.

“The Government remains committed to partnerships that promote skills transfer, strengthen specialised healthcare and expand access to quality services for Kenyans”, the Ministry of Health said.

 

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