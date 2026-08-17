County News

Two dead in Riverside Drive crash involving Range Rover, motorcycle

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Two people have died following a road accident involving a Range Rover and a motorcycle along Riverside Drive in Westlands, Nairobi, on Monday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Range Rover was speeding and overtaking dangerously before the crash. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with the motorcycle before rolling several times.

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The Range Rover, which was carrying foreign nationals, was extensively damaged in the crash.

The deceased are reported to be the motorcycle rider and the driver of the Range Rover, who died at the scene while others were rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including allegations of speeding and dangerous overtaking.

The accident caused heavy traffic along Riverside Drive, a key link between Westlands, Chiromo Road and Waiyaki Way and residential areas including Lavington and Kileleshwa through James Gichuru and Muringa roads.

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Riverside Drive is also commonly used by motorists seeking to avoid congestion on Waiyaki Way.

The road is home to several embassies and diplomatic offices, including the German Embassy, as well as offices of international organisations.

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