Ruto vows to protect Dangote refinery investment from extortionists

President William Ruto has vowed to protect Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote and the Ksh2.2 trillion refinery investment in Lamu from extortionists seeking to frustrate him through frivolous demands and court cases.

The President said a cabal of political leaders was behind attempts to frustrate the businessman, warning that his administration would not allow vested interests to derail major investments in the country.

He pointed out that he would not allow the forces that previously frustrated Dangote’s efforts to establish a cement factory in Kenya to undermine his new investment.

Speaking at Shanzu Teachers College in Kisauni Constituency, Mombasa County, President Ruto said: “Yesterday, I heard Mr Empty of Shiny Things asking about the agreement for the Dangote refinery. He has been sent by his sponsor to ask for it.”

He added: “You know the Government and parliamentary protocols to follow in requesting for such information. But I know the real reason you are asking for the agreement is for you to take it to your sponsor to extort Mr Dangote as you have done before.”

The President spoke after breaking ground for student hostels at the college, which will provide 600 beds at a cost of Ksh225 million.

He stated that his administration would not allow investors to be subjected to extortion, intimidation or unnecessary interference, stressing that Kenya must create an environment that attracts and protects investors.

“You had told us that you have no interest in ‘shiny things’ such as roads, railways and ports. Why do you want the agreement for the refinery? Isn’t it another shiny thing?” he asked.

He also criticised those who project themselves as champions of values and integrity while extorting governors whenever they appear before them.

Also at Ronald Ngala Grounds in Mvita Constituency, where he launched the Ksh4.5 billion 1,800-housing unit project and launched medical equipment for Mombasa County hospitals, he said: “How can an extortionist like you – extorting from our governors and extorting devolution – dare tell us about values?”

President Ruto urged Kenyans to seize opportunities which will be created by the refinery project expected to generate 60,000 jobs during construction.

Overall, the Government is investing KSh40 billion in affordable housing projects in Mombasa County, including markets and students hostels.

Additionally, the President said the Government has also invested Ksh15 billion in the past three years, strengthening the blue economy at the Coast to unlocking the region’s economic potential.

Further, he stated that the Government is investing a record Ksh70 billion to upgrade Mombasa County road network, including access roads serving the Port of Mombasa, to ease congestion.

In Likoni Constituency, he inspected the Likoni Heights Affordable Housing Project as well as the ferry passenger terminal being built by the Kenya Ports Authority in conjunction with Mombasa County Government.

Earlier in Taita-Taveta County, he issued 31,318 title deeds to residents of Mwatate, Voi and Taveta constituencies as part of the 300,00 land documents being given out in his current tour of the Coast region.

He also launched the Iperanyi-Mwandala Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in Mwatate Constituency, and inspected progress of the Mwatunge Modern Market.

President Ruto said the Government will give priority to Mzima II water project to serve the county, which is arid and semi-arid.

“Mzima I was built by the late President Daniel Moi in 1984. I will build Mzima II under the National Infrastructure Fund. Just as I have delivered all other projects I promised you, I will also fulfill this one,” he said.

The President stated that he would soon return to Taita-Taveta to commission Devki Iron Ore Pelletisation and Steel Processing Plant in Manga, Voi, a Ksh11 billion project which he launched in December 2024.

Present were Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governors Andrew Mwadime (Taita-Taveta) and Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Alice Wahome (Housing), Salim Mvurya (Sports) and Hassan Joho (Mining), Principal Secretaries, MPs and MCAs, among others.