Murkomen: We will not discriminate against Kenyans on IDs, voting cards

No Kenyan, wherever they live, will be discriminated against when they seek IDs and voter cards, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

He told off politicians opposed to the issuing of voting cards to Kenyans outside the country’s borders, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration will never descend to such discrimination.

“All Kenyans, including those in our neighbouring countries, have the right to register as voters. That is why we have a whole State Department for Diaspora Affairs. It is meant to support Kenyans outside our borders,” said Murkomen.

The CS was speaking in Kiminini at the beginning of a development, security and service delivery tour of Trans Nzoia.

He urged residents to take advantage of reforms in registration services to apply for IDs and voting cards so that they can meaningfully participate in national development and the democratic processes.

He said an ID is a right and a gateway to employment, Government services and a stake in national decision-making.

Murkomen inspected the ongoing construction of the Kiminini modern market before engaging with residents of Kiminini town.

The 500-stall Kimini modern market will provide traders with decent working spaces and facilities, including storage areas, cold rooms, eateries, a social hall and an ICT hub.

“It is part of the wider investment aimed at improving the environment in which farmers and small traders do business.”

He said the Interior ministry had also intensified efforts against illicit alcohol, narcotic drugs and other contraband, including products smuggled across Kenya’s borders.

“Protecting our young people from alcohol and drug abuse requires sustained enforcement alongside cooperation from communities,” he said.

He inspected the ongoing construction of the Kiminini-Ndalu road and classrooms that will support Junior Secondary School and lower primary learners at Kiminini Comprehensive School.

Murkomen was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (APS) Gilbert Masengeli, MPs Kakai Bisau (Kiminini), Dr Robert Pukose (Endebess) and Lilian Siyoi (County), Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan, Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Mathews Ndanyi, Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Alason Hussein and MCAs, among other leaders.