Court to rule on fate of CASs at 2.30pm

The 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) appointed in March this year by President William Ruto will know their fate today (Monday) when the high court makes its pronouncements on the matter.

In a statement, the judiciary said the judgment will be delivered at 2.30 pm.

The court had earlier asked media houses to set up equipment by 8.30 am saying the verdict would be rendered at 9 am but was pushed to afternoon.

“CAS Judgment has been moved to 2.30 pm due to unforeseen circumstances” a notification from the court said.

Since it’s of high public interest, the proceedings are being streamed live.

President Ruto appointed the 50 CASs against 23 vacancies announced by the Public Service Commission.

Petitioners argue that the move had unconstitutionally created 27 extra positions.

The National Assembly failed to vet them citing lack of jurisdiction on the matter.

On March 24, the High Court stopped the 50 CASs from assuming office pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Katiba Institute.

Justice Hedwig Ong’undi also temporarily barred them from earning any salary, remuneration, and any benefit until the court rules on the matter.

Reporting by Asha Khamis