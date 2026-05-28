Kenya launches EWENE acceleration plan to improve maternal healthcare

President William Ruto has launched the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan 2026-2028, Kenya’s national roadmap to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Speaking during the launch, the President said the plan includes an immediate six-month Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative, running from now until November 2026.

To support maternal healthcare, Ruto announced that the National Treasury will allocate an additional Ksh4 billion to the Social Health Authority (SHA) to cover premiums for pregnant women.

The President further revealed that Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) will receive an additional Ksh1 billion for the procurement of life-saving maternal and newborn health commodities alongside Ksh2.5 billion for family planning commodities.

Additionally, Ruto announced that government will recruit 5000 nurses and midwives across the country to strengthen frontline healthcare services.

“We shall also recruit and deploy 5,000 nurses and midwives across the country to strengthen frontline healthcare services and ensure more mothers and newborns receive the quality healthcare they deserve,” President Ruto noted.