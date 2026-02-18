County NewsNEWS

Muli vows to lead Kamba nation to “Promised Land”

By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr. Augustus Muli has issued a rallying call to the Kamba community, declaring that under his leadership, the region will be delivered “safely to the Promised Land.”

Dr. Muli has accused successive national leaders of deliberately under-developing Ukambani, trapping the region in what he termed “poverty politics.” He criticized the national government and the Opposition for neglecting the area despite their long-standing influence in national politics.

“The Kamba Nation, if you follow me, I will deliver you safely to the Promised Land,” Muli said, invoking biblical imagery to underscore his pledge of transformation.

He promised to champion infrastructure growth, economic empowerment, and political inclusion, framing his leadership as a break from what he described as decades of stagnation.

Dr. Muli further revealed that the National Liberal Party has already registered close to half a million members across the larger Ukambani region, a figure he says demonstrates growing confidence in his leadership.

His position is also elevated by his role as patron of the influential Anzauni clan, a status that strengthens his voice and authority within the community.

Muli’s push is designed to resonate deeply with cultural and spiritual symbolism, positioning him as a reformist voice in Ukambani politics.

His remarks come at a time of heightened political maneuvering ahead of the next electoral cycle, with the NLP seeking to expand its footprint nationally.

Dr. Muli’s message signals a bold attempt to redefine the political narrative in Ukambani, shifting focus from personality-driven politics to promises of tangible development and accountability.

