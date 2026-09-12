Kenya open to foreign traders, but immigration rules must be followed – Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reiterated Kenya’s openness to foreign traders, saying the Government does not seek to prevent foreigners from doing business but requires them to regularise their immigration status and comply with the law.

Mudavadi explained that Kenya’s approach is rooted in regional integration and the principle that Kenyans working and doing business abroad should receive the same treatment expected of foreign nationals operating in Kenya.

He emphasised the Government’s support for the integration of the East African Community and the wider African continent, noting that restrictions on foreign nationals within Kenya would also affect Kenyans seeking employment and business opportunities in other countries.

“We support, and we work for integration ya East African Community na African Zima. Kwa sababu tukisema tunataka kazi majuu, basi pia vijana wetu wanaenda kufanya kazi katika mataifa mengine,” Mudavadi stated.

Mudavadi reiterated that the requirement for foreign nationals to regularise their immigration status is standard international practice and should not be interpreted as a ban on doing business.

“That is the law worldwide. If you go to other countries, they say, ‘regularise your immigration status.’ We are not saying you shouldn’t do business here. You are allowed to do business here, the law will protect you,” he said.

He added that foreign nationals who comply with immigration requirements would be able to conduct their businesses without unnecessary uncertainty, while also ensuring that the Government knows who is operating in the country and under what legal status.

“Ensure you regularise your immigration status, so that when you work, things are in order,” Mudavadi advised.

He also urged Kenyans working and doing business outside the country to respect the laws of their host nations.

“We also encourage Kenyans who are doing business in other countries to respect the laws there. If you go there, also regularise your immigration status so that when you do business in another country, you also have no worries and comply with the laws of other friendly countries to Kenya,” he said.

Mudavadi’s position was supported by Governor Njuki, who stated that Kenya should not be perceived as xenophobic. He clarified that the country’s concern is solely to ensure that foreign nationals operating businesses are properly documented.

“Kenya cannot be a xenophobic country. What we are asking is to know who are these doing business in Kenya, and be with the right documents,” Njuki said.

The governor urged foreign traders to obtain the necessary permits and other legal documents to ensure their stay and business activities are properly regulated.

“Ensure you have the right permit and other legal documents so that we can know where you are and if you have regularised your stay and business,” he said.

Njuki affirmed that Kenya remains open to foreigners who comply with the country’s laws, arguing that proper documentation provides clarity for both the Government and foreign nationals.