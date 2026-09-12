PS Kimtai chairs first meeting to resolve Tata Chemicals Magadi dispute

The Government has initiated a formal technical review of outstanding regulatory and compliance issues at Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited, following the suspension of operations at the salt mining company.

Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai on Friday chaired the inaugural meeting of a High-Level Technical Committee established by Hassan Ali Joho, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, to expedite the resolution of issues surrounding the company’s operations.

“The Committee adopted a clear agenda and framework to guide its deliberations, with a firm focus on addressing the identified regulatory, operational, and compliance issues and ensuring that the process is undertaken in a consultative and orderly manner,” Kimtai said.

The committee comprises representatives from both the Government and Tata Chemicals Magadi. It is tasked with undertaking a detailed technical review of the outstanding matters before submitting its findings to Joho for consideration and further direction.

Kimtai commended the company’s management for what he described as constructive engagement with the Government.

“I commend the Tata Chemicals Magadi team, led by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Swaminathan Nagarajan, for their positive engagement, assurance and commitment to working with the Government in addressing all outstanding matters,” he said.

The committee’s formation followed Joho’s meeting with Tata Chemicals Magadi executives on 8 September, subsequent to the suspension of the company’s operations.

During that meeting, Joho announced that the Government and the company had agreed to establish a high-level technical committee. The committee would be led by Kimtai on behalf of the Ministry and the company’s chief executive on behalf of Tata Chemicals Magadi.

Joho stated that the committee would conduct a detailed technical review of unresolved compliance concerns and prepare a report for his consideration.

The concerns include mineral beneficiation and in-country value addition, outstanding community benefits and royalty obligations, unresolved land matters, opening up the area for multiple mineral extraction, and outstanding issues involving the Kajiado County Government.

The Cabinet Secretary affirmed the Government’s commitment to constructive engagement with investors while insisting on compliance with Kenyan laws and regulations and the protection of community interests.

“The objective is not only to resolve the outstanding compliance matters but also to establish a sustainable framework that promotes responsible mining, value addition, community development and mutually beneficial partnerships,” Joho said.