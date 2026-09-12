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KIE, Sidian Bank sign MOU to enhance access to commercial finance for MSMEs

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) and Sidian Bank have partnered to improve access to commercial financing for manufacturing and value-addition enterprises in a move expected to create a clearer transition for businesses graduating from development support to conventional banking.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, formalizing a framework developed through a series of technical engagements between their respective teams.

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The partnership will see KIE identify and prepare suitable enterprises using its enterprise development expertise and national presence, while Sidian Bank will independently assess qualifying businesses for appropriate financial services.

The collaboration is expected to open access to a range of commercial banking products, including working capital, asset and trade finance, digital payment solutions, and other services required by growing enterprises.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, KIE Managing Director Nelson M. Kwamini said the arrangement addresses a financing gap that emerges when enterprises supported through early-stage development require more sophisticated financial products to expand.

“Our shared purpose is to establish a coordinated pathway through which entrepreneurs can strengthen their businesses and progress towards sustainable commercial finance,” Kwamini said.

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KIE provides development finance, industrial workspaces, and incubation facilities, alongside business and technical advisory services and market linkages to micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Kwamini said the partnership would allow the two institutions to retain their respective mandates while creating a coordinated pathway for enterprises to graduate into commercial financing.

Sidian Bank Chief Executive Officer John Okule said the partnership brings together the complementary capabilities of the two institutions to support enterprise growth and improve access to financial services.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of persistent financing challenges facing small businesses, particularly enterprises seeking to scale beyond their initial development stages.

Principal Secretary, State Department for MSME Development, Susan Auma Mang’eni, CBS, witnessed the signing and welcomed the partnership, describing it as a contribution to the government’s efforts to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs with particular attention to women and young people.

With the MoU now signed, the two institutions are expected to move into implementation, with the focus shifting from developing the partnership framework to delivering financing and enterprise-development opportunities to Kenyan businesses.

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