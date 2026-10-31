Kenya Railways launches SGR vehicle freight service

Kenya Railways has launched a dedicated vehicle freight service between Mombasa and Nairobi, with onward connection to Naivasha, through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Speaking during the arrival of the inaugural consignment at the Nairobi Inland Container Depot on Friday, Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said the new service marks a new chapter in vehicle transport in Kenya.

“These are very exciting times for the railway business in Kenya,” Mainga said, noting that the Corporation has been running trials since last year.

The first consignment was transported in partnership with vehicle dealer Autobarn East Africa. The Kenya Railways is inviting more players in the motor vehicle trade to use the service.

“We are calling on importers and clearing agents to work with us,” Mainga said.

Vehicles are transported in specialised freight wagons, each with a capacity of six cars. Autobarn plans to move about 700 vehicles monthly from Mombasa to Nairobi using the service.

Mainga said the service offers a safe, efficient and cost-effective alternative to road transport for dealers, importers, distributors and businesses moving vehicles in bulk.

“Instead of relying entirely on road transportation, customers can now explore rail as an option for moving their vehicles safely and efficiently. It also reduces the number of vehicles on long-distance road journeys,” he said.

He added that vehicles arrive in good condition, without dirt or dents associated with road transport, and transit time is reduced from more than a day by road to about eight hours by rail.

Kenya Railways is also targeting the regional market, including vehicle importers and traders in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania.

The service will also be available to holidaymakers travelling between Nairobi, Naivasha and Mombasa. Under the arrangement, travellers can have their personal vehicles transported by SGR and collect them on arrival, and use the same service for the return trip.

Mainga said the option will help reduce fatigue-related road accidents by encouraging motorists to avoid long-distance driving.