Kenya is calling for increased private investment in Africa’s energy sector, saying innovative financing and regional cooperation are key to expanding electricity access and powering the continent’s industrial transformation.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary James Opiyo Wandayi says governments must embrace alternative financing models as more than 600 million Africans remain without electricity.

Speaking at the Sustainable Energy Conference 2026 in Naivasha, Wandayi identified public-private partnerships, green infrastructure bonds and the National Infrastructure Fund as critical avenues for mobilising capital to develop energy infrastructure.

He said the challenge was to attract investment while ensuring electricity remains affordable to consumers.

Kenya’s electricity demand has already surpassed 2,500 megawatts, with further growth expected as the economy expands. The government is also pursuing regional power integration through initiatives such as the Eastern Africa Power Pool to strengthen energy security.

The country’s electrification strategy, anchored on its National Energy Compact, combines grid expansion, mini-grids and off-grid solar solutions, in line with Mission 300, which seeks to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

Meanwhile, KenGen is targeting an additional 250 megawatts to the national grid by 2027, as it advances a renewable energy pipeline of approximately 5,500 megawatts.

The planned expansion includes geothermal projects at Olkaria, 42.5 megawatts of solar across the Seven Forks hydropower stations and a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system expected in 2027.

KenGen Chief Executive Officer Peter Njenga says the projects will strengthen grid reliability and support the growing demand for clean electricity.

The conference, held under the theme “Powering Africa’s Green Industrial Revolution,” brought together policymakers, investors and energy experts to explore financing and technology solutions for Africa’s energy transition.

The discussions underscored the need for sustained investment in reliable, affordable and clean power to drive industrialisation and economic growth across the continent