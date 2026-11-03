Kristian Tiren wins Absa @ 100 Eldoret Golf tournament

Kristian Tiren emerged as the overall winner of the Absa @ 100 Eldoret Golf Tournament, held at the Eldoret Club on Saturday, after posting an impressive 41 points in a highly competitive field of 108 golfers.

Tiren, a Moiben resident playing off handicap 17, topped the leaderboard to claim the coveted title in the tournament, which was organised by Absa Bank Kenya as part of its just-concluded celebrations marking 100 years of successful operations in Eldoret.

In Division One, Ken Serem claimed top honours with 39 points, while Wilson Kwambai finished as runner-up with 37 points.

Edwin Cherop emerged as the Division Two winner with 37 points, followed by Nick Murrey as the Division 2 Runners Up.

The tournament attracted a diverse field of participants, including business leaders, customers, partners, stakeholders, and Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO, Yusuf Omari, alongside Business Banking Director Renato D’Souza.

Speaking after his victory, Tiren expressed his delight at the unexpected win.

“This was a very tough and challenging competition with a strong field of golfers, so I honestly did not expect to emerge as the winner. Every hole demanded focus and consistency, and the conditions tested all aspects of my game. I am absolutely thrilled to have won and grateful to Absa for organising such a fantastic tournament as part of these historic celebrations for Eldoret.”

The event formed part of a week-long programme of activities commemorating Absa’s century-long presence in Eldoret, bringing together customers, business leaders, partners and stakeholders to celebrate enduring relationships, strengthen networks, and reflect on a shared journey of growth and development.

Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO, Yusuf Omari, said the tournament reflected the bank’s commitment to deepening relationships with customers and communities that have supported its growth over the years.

“As we celebrate 100 years in Eldoret, we wanted to create meaningful opportunities to engage with our customers, partners and stakeholders beyond business. Golf provides a unique platform for building relationships, fostering collaboration and strengthening community ties. This tournament is our way of thanking the people and businesses who have walked this journey with us and contributed to our success over the last century. We remain committed to empowering the growth and prosperity of this region for many years to come.”

On his part, Dr. Neelesh Aggarwal, Eldoret Club Chairman, thanked Absa Bank Kenya for sponsoring the tournament and for its continued support of the local sporting community.