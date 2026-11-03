Kenya Open Golf, Sunshine Tour announce Road to Magical Kenya Open 2027 qualification

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) in collaboration with the Sunshine Tour (ST) East Africa Swing has announced the Road to MKO 2027 qualification pathway for regional players.

Outlining the tournaments through which regional professional golfers will compete for places in the 2027 Magical Kenya Open (MKO), which is scheduled for 18–21 February 2027, the Road to MKO 2027 – Qualification Tournaments for Regional Players is as follows

Under the qualification framework, each player’s best four results from the eight designated tournaments will count towards the qualification ranking for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

Ranking points will be weighted according to each tournament’s prize fund, with players ranked based on the points earned from their best four performances. The number of qualification slots available to regional professional golfers for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open remains subject to ongoing discussions between KOGL and the DP World Tour.

The collaboration with SDT aims to strengthen professional golf development across the region by providing a structured and competitive pathway to the Magical Kenya Open through designated tournaments.

The following eight tournaments will form part of the qualification pathway for regional players as follows:

· Uganda Open – Uganda | 1–5 September 2026 (Concluded)

· CIO Golf Classic – Python International Golf Club, Port Harcourt, Nigeria | 12–15 November 2026

· Alpha Bravo Golf Classic (SDT) – Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, Lagos, Nigeria | 18–21 November 2026

· Sundev EA Sigona Classic (SDT) – Sigona Golf Club, Kenya | 6–8 December 2026

· Safari Tour – Karen Leg – Karen Country Club, Kenya | 9–13 January 2027

· Sundev EA Limuru Challenge (SDT) – Limuru Country Club, Kenya | 17–19 January 2027

· Safari Tour – Muthaiga Leg – Muthaiga Golf Club, Kenya | 30 January–3 February 2027

· Sundev EA Tour Finale (SDT) – Karen Country Club, Kenya | 5–7 February 2027

It also underscores KOGL and SDT’s commitment to developing professional golf across East Africa and the wider region by creating a structured qualification pathway to international competitions..

Through the designated tournaments, regional professionals will have opportunities to demonstrate their competitive ability and earn qualification points towards the Magical Kenya Open.

The 2027 Magical Kenya Open, which is part of the DP World Tour, brings together leading international professionals and qualifying players from Kenya and the region.