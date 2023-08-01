Kenya set for bilateral series in Indonesia

The National Women’s Cricket team will take part in the bilateral series set to be held between the 16th and 26th of this month in Indonesia.

The team, which has been training at the Ruaraka Sports Club in preparation for the event, will face hosts Indonesia and Qatar in the 10-day series.

The National Women’s cricket team head coach Francis Otieno is confident his team is well prepared to face Indonesia and Qatar in the bilateral Series set for the 16th-26th of this month in Indonesia.

The team has been training at the Ruaraka Sports Club for the last two weeks, in preparation for the series. Otieno said the team will also travel to Botswana in September for the Division 2 qualifiers which will involve a total of 8 teams.

The team also hopes to qualify for division 1 qualifiers in Uganda in December where the top two teams qualify for global qualifiers.

Report by Fred Njogu